Переключиться на мобильную версию
Горячие темы:
bbc_logo

Белка-Ван Дамм и удивленный лемур: самые смешные фото дикой природы

Назад к разделу Импорт bbc
Комментариев: 0
Конкурс Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards проходит только в четвертый раз, но за короткое время уже успел завоевать симпатии зрителей.
"Я долго могу так простоять, вообще не проблема". У этой белки замечательная растяжка и чувство баланса, но повторять этот трюк все же не стоит (конечно, если вы не Ван Дамм)
"Я долго могу так простоять, вообще не проблема". У этой белки замечательная растяжка и чувство баланса, но повторять этот трюк все же не стоит (конечно, если вы не Ван Дамм)
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards / GEERT WEGGEN

Читай также: В США пьяный енот загремел в полицию

Объявлены финалисты конкурса смешных фото дикой природы Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. В этом году он проводится только в четвертый раз, но уже успел завоевать большую популярность. Ежегодно фотографы присылают на него тысячи работ. Мы собрали снимки, прошедшие в финальный этап конкурса.

Все фотографии защищены авторскими правами.

BBC Украина
Читай также:
bbc_logo
Поделись:
Теги: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, конкурс, животные
Не пропусти другие интересные статьи, подпишись:
  • bigmir)net в facebook
Если вы заметили ошибку, выделите текст и нажмите Ctrl+Enter, чтобы сообщить об этом редакции
Источник: bbc.co.uk

Статьи по теме

Комментариев (0)
Популярные теги
Реклама
Мы в соцсетях
Реклама
Реклама
Топ новости по:
Реклама

Самое читаемое

Для удобства пользования сайтом используются Cookies. Подробнее здесь