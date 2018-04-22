Белка-Ван Дамм и удивленный лемур: самые смешные фото дикой природы

Белка-Ван Дамм и удивленный лемур: самые смешные фото дикой природыНазад к разделу Импорт bbc
Объявлены финалисты конкурса смешных фото дикой природы Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. В этом году он проводится только в четвертый раз, но уже успел завоевать большую популярность. Ежегодно фотографы присылают на него тысячи работ. Мы собрали снимки, прошедшие в финальный этап конкурса.
Все фотографии защищены авторскими правами.
