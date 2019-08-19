Переключиться на мобильную версию
Аномалия августа: При +20 выпал снег в Канаде

Обильные осадки выпали на севере страны.
Такого обильного снегопада здесь не было последние несколько десятилетий
На севере канадской провинции Британская Колумбия неожиданно начался сильный снегопад. Это несмотря на то, что температура воздуха в регионе достигает +20 градусов тепла. Из-за этого снег быстро тает, однако к расчистке дорог уже привлекли спецтехнику.

Об этом сообщает CBC News.

Температура в Арктике побила исторический рекорд

В городке Пинк Маунтийн, расположенном на высоте около 1000 метров над уровнем моря, выпало около 30 сантиметров снега. Снегом сильно замело трассы, поэтому для их расчистки власти вывели на улицы спецтехнику.

Метеорологи отмечают, что для этого канадского региона снег в августе не является редким явлением. Однако, такого обильного снегопада здесь не было последние несколько десятилетий.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nothing like a summertime snowfall! • Residents of northeastern B.C. got quite the surprise over the weekend in the form of a large dump of snow. • “It looks like Christmas. All that's missing is the Christmas lights,“ said Melody Magaton, owner of the Buffalo Inn along the Alaska Highway in Pink Mountain. • Meanwhile, Fort Nelson got a mix of rain and snow. • It's not uncommon for the northern part of the province to get some snow in the summer, but it is unusual to get this much, said CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm, • He said the snow was caused by a storm that was over the northern prairies, which brought in “very cold“ arctic air that interacted with moisture that the region usually gets from the Pacific side. • The snow won't be around for much longer though. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in Fort Nelson will hit 17 C by Tuesday morning. • For this story and more, head to the link in our bio. • • • (Photos: Melody Magaton. Reporting: Dominika Lirette, @cbcdaybreaksouth) | #snow #snowfall #winter #summer #northernbc #pinkmountain #fortnelson #britishcolumbia

A post shared by CBC News (@cbcnews) on

 

 

 

Как сообщалось, Австралию засыпало снегом в мае.

ПродувКротов    21.08.2019, 10:06
ПродувКротов
В Канаде сейчас лето
