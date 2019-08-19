Аномалия августа: При +20 выпал снег в Канаде

Nothing like a summertime snowfall! • Residents of northeastern B.C. got quite the surprise over the weekend in the form of a large dump of snow. • “It looks like Christmas. All that's missing is the Christmas lights,“ said Melody Magaton, owner of the Buffalo Inn along the Alaska Highway in Pink Mountain. • Meanwhile, Fort Nelson got a mix of rain and snow. • It's not uncommon for the northern part of the province to get some snow in the summer, but it is unusual to get this much, said CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm, • He said the snow was caused by a storm that was over the northern prairies, which brought in “very cold“ arctic air that interacted with moisture that the region usually gets from the Pacific side. • The snow won't be around for much longer though. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in Fort Nelson will hit 17 C by Tuesday morning. • For this story and more, head to the link in our bio. • • • (Photos: Melody Magaton. Reporting: Dominika Lirette, @cbcdaybreaksouth) | #snow #snowfall #winter #summer #northernbc #pinkmountain #fortnelson #britishcolumbia

A post shared by CBC News (@cbcnews) on Aug 20, 2019 at 10:13am PDT