Найден самый большой в мире цветок-"монстр"

Раффлезия, которая недавно расцвела в Индонезии, имеет диаметр почти 122 см и признана самым большим цветком.
Цветок раффлезии
Цветок раффлезии
dissolve.com

В лесах Индонезии ученые обнаружили самый большой цветок раффлезии. Диаметр цветочного "монстра" составил 122 сантиметра, сообщает Центр природных ресурсов и охраны Западной Суматры. 
 
Раффлезию часто называют "монстром" из-за ее больших размеров. В 2017 году на Западной Суматре распустился цветок, диаметр которого составлял около 112 сантиметров. Новый бутон шире предыдущего рекордсмена на 10 сантиметров. 

Примечательно, что он появился на том же месте, где в прошлом росла уже бывшая наибольшая раффлезия мира. 
 
Цветок осуществляет паразитический образ жизни. Раффлезия питается другим живым растением, выпивая его воду и питательные вещества. Растение имеет неприятный запах, оно пахнет тухлым мясом. 

Напомним, в 2016 году в ботаническом саду зацвел самый большой "трупный цветок".

Теги: Флора и фауна, Индонезия, цветы, фото
Источник: korrespondent.net

