Найден самый большой в мире цветок-"монстр"
В лесах Индонезии ученые обнаружили самый большой цветок раффлезии. Диаметр цветочного "монстра" составил 122 сантиметра, сообщает Центр природных ресурсов и охраны Западной Суматры.
Примечательно, что он появился на том же месте, где в прошлом росла уже бывшая наибольшая раффлезия мира.
Напомним, в 2016 году в ботаническом саду зацвел самый большой "трупный цветок".
