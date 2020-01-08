Переключиться на мобильную версию
Принц Гарри и Меган Маркл отказались от полномочий

Внук Елизаветы ІІ и его жена решили сложить с себя полномочия старших членов королевской семьи и отказаться от финансовых привилегий.
Принц Гарри с супругой Меган Маркл
Принц Гарри с супругой Меган Маркл

Британский принц Гарри и его супруга Меган Маркл объявили том, что намерены сложить с себя полномочия старших членов королевской семьи, говорится в их аккаунте в Instagram.
 
Отмечается, что этому решению предшествовали долгие месяцы размышлений и внутренних дискуссий. 
 
Прекратив исполнение обязанностей "старших" членов королевской семьи, Гарри и Меган намерены работать, "чтобы стать финансово независимыми, продолжая при этом поддерживать Ее Величество Королеву".
 
Герцог и герцогиня Сассекские также собираются жить поровну в Великобритании и США. По их мнению, такое "географическое равновесие" позволит им воспитать сына с благодарностью за королевскую традицию, а также даст семье возможность сосредоточиться на запуске новой благотворительной организации.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)


 
Тем временем официальный представитель Букингемского дворца заявила, что окончательное решение по поводу планов принца Гарри и его супруги жить самостоятельно пока не принято. 
 
"Переговоры королевской семьи с герцогом и герцогиней Сассекскими только начались. Их решение повлечет за собой сложные проблемы, проработка которых займет время", - сказала она журналистам вечером 8 января.

Ранее сообщалось, что принц Гарри и Меган Маркл проигнорировали день рождения Кейт Миддлтон. Также стало известно, что герцоги Сассекские зарегистрировали торговую марку Royal Sussex, под которой будут издавать журналы.

Новости от Корреспондент.net в Telegram. Подписывайтесь на наш канал https://t.me/korrespondentnet

Эта же новость на Корреспондент
Теги: королевская семья Британии, Великобритания, принц Гарри, Меган Маркл
Источник: korrespondent.net

