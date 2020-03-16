Звезда Игры престолов заболел коронавирусом
Норвежский актер Кристофер Хивью, ставший всемирно знаменитым благодаря роли Тормунда в сериале Игра престолов, сообщил, что заразился COVID-19. Об этом Хивью написал в своем Instagram.
Он написал, что тест на коронавирусную инфекцию оказался положительным.
"Моя семья и я самоизолируемся дома на столько, на сколько нужно. У нас хорошее здоровье - у меня только легкие симптомы простуды", - подчеркнул в соцсети актер.
Также в своей публикации он призвал всех быть "очень осторожными", а также мыть руки, держаться на расстоянии полтора метра друг от друга, отправляться на карантин.
Кристофер Хивью призвал своих поклонников заботиться друг о друге и пожелал всем здоровья.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
