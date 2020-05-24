В Австралии бушует мощный шторм

На западное побережье Австралии обрушился сильный шторм, случающийся раз в десятилетие. Об этом сообщает Stormnews.

Порывы ветра более 100 км/ч зафиксированы в городах Джералдтон, Дансборо и Перт. Ветром повреждены здания, повалено много деревьев. Без света остались 60 тысяч домов, включая 44 тысячи в Перте.

Западные районы штата, накрыла песчаная буря. Ожидаются проливные дожди и аномально высокий прилив, который может привести к наводнениям.

A once in a decade storm is battering more than two thousand kilometres of WA's coastline.



The monster weather system is bringing storm force winds and heavy rain with the worst for Perth still to come. #9News pic.twitter.com/v8FrhDG6pd