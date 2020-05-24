Переключиться на мобильную версию
В Австралии бушует мощный шторм

Без электроснабжения остались 60 тысяч домов на побережье. Западные районы накрыла песчаная буря.

На западное побережье Австралии обрушился сильный шторм, случающийся раз в десятилетие. Об этом сообщает Stormnews.

Порывы ветра более 100 км/ч зафиксированы в городах Джералдтон, Дансборо и Перт. Ветром повреждены здания, повалено много деревьев. Без света остались 60 тысяч домов, включая 44 тысячи в Перте.

Западные районы штата, накрыла песчаная буря. Ожидаются проливные дожди и аномально высокий прилив, который может привести к наводнениям.

 

 

 
Также Корреспондент писал, что сильный ураган обрушился на Индию и Бангладеш.
 

