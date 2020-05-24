В Австралии бушует мощный шторм
На западное побережье Австралии обрушился сильный шторм, случающийся раз в десятилетие. Об этом сообщает Stormnews.
Порывы ветра более 100 км/ч зафиксированы в городах Джералдтон, Дансборо и Перт. Ветром повреждены здания, повалено много деревьев. Без света остались 60 тысяч домов, включая 44 тысячи в Перте.
Западные районы штата, накрыла песчаная буря. Ожидаются проливные дожди и аномально высокий прилив, который может привести к наводнениям.
A once in a decade storm is battering more than two thousand kilometres of WA's coastline.— Nine News Perth (@9NewsPerth) May 24, 2020
The monster weather system is bringing storm force winds and heavy rain with the worst for Perth still to come. #9News pic.twitter.com/v8FrhDG6pd
Eerie scenes in #Northampton, north of #Geraldton, as strong winds are whipping up large amounts of dust, blanketing large areas of the #CentralWest. Keep up to date with the latest Severe Weather Warning: https://t.co/WKZ9NekCiB— Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) May 24, 2020
Video courtesy: Amery Drage. pic.twitter.com/DfZJA8xATq
