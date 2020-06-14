Взрыв бензовоза в Китае: число жертв выросло до 19
#LATEST The death toll from the LNG tanker explosion has risen to 19, with 172 others injured and hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/6fmKB8G4hT— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 14, 2020
#Breaking: An oil tanker exploded close to the exit of a highway in Wenling, E.#China's #Zhejiang Province and the explosion affected surrounding houses and vehicles, causing casualities: report pic.twitter.com/hHGIfrmfII— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 13, 2020
As of 8:30 pm Sat, ten people have died & 112 were reported injured in an oil tanker explosion in Wenling, E.#China's #Zhejiang Province. People trapped in the collapsed houses affected by the explosion are missing: report. pic.twitter.com/B44AGKzxSO— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 13, 2020
#BREAKING : At least 8 people were killed and dozens of others injured after a tanker carrying oil exploded in the chinese city of #Taizhou.— Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил (@PatilSushmit) June 13, 2020
Locals posting the video's of consequences after explosion. pic.twitter.com/exvApTDw9T