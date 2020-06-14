Переключиться на мобильную версию
Взрыв бензовоза в Китае: число жертв выросло до 19

В результате инцидента на скоростном шоссе 172 человека пострадали и были госпитализированы.
 
Число погибших в результате взрыва бензовоза на скоростном шоссе в районе города Тайчжоу на востоке Китая возросло до 19. Об этом 14 июня сообщил телеканал CGTN.
 
Отмечается, что в настоящее время 172 человека находятся в больницах в состоянии различной степени тяжести.
 
 
Напомним, 13 июня на скоростном шоссе G15 Шэньян-Хайкоу взорвалась автоцистерна.
 
Предварительно установлено, что тягач с цистерной, в которой находился сжиженный газ, взорвался на съезде со скоростного шоссе, и возникшая взрывная волна подбросила цистерну в воздух.
 
Пролетев более 100 метров, она упала на заводские постройки у шоссе, в результате чего произошел вторичный взрыв.
 
Многие здания в населенном пункте, расположенном возле участка шоссе, были разрушены, а люди оказались под завалами.
 
На месте работают пожарные, спасатели, медики, вооруженная полиция. Продолжается поисково-спасательная операция.
 
Источник: korrespondent.net

