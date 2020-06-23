Переключиться на мобильную версию
В Мексике произошло мощное землетрясение, есть жертвы

Магнитуда подземных толчков составила 7,4. Существует опасность возникновения цунами на мексиканском побережье и в Эквадоре.
На тихоокеанском побережье южной части Мексики в штате Оахака произошло землетрясение магнитудой 7,4 балла. Об этом во вторник, 23 июня, сообщила Геологическая служба США.
 
Отмечается, что землетрясение было зафиксировано в 15.29 по времени UTC (18.29 по Киеву). Эпицентр подземных толчков располагался в океане на глубине 26 км.
 
По данным агентства Reuters, погибли по меньшей мере два человека.
 
Национальный центр предупреждения о цунами США заявил о возможности возникновения волн высотой до одного метра в Эквадоре и до трех метров в Мексике.
 
 

