В Мексике произошло мощное землетрясение, есть жертвы
You can imagine how strong the #Earthquake was in Oaxaca - M'exico today, shaking the entire swimming pool! pic.twitter.com/ewtOXhuH0w— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 23, 2020
These are not scenes from a Sci-fi movie! This actually happened due to a huge #Earthquake in Oaxaca - M'exico today! Swimming pool water shaking! pic.twitter.com/aJVwcGxTt5— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 23, 2020
#BREAKING: Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes southern Mexico; Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issues tsunami alert for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras— The Coronavirus Gazette (@COVIDGazette) June 23, 2020
Video below shows ground moving during the quake in Oaxaca, Mexico
Ale Castillo
[Special Report] pic.twitter.com/mC3WRBJvTP
Earthquake in Mexico City- still occurring - not sure where epicenter is nor if there is any real damage pic.twitter.com/KDAou9YhPG— Andalalucha (@Andalalucha) June 23, 2020
