В Бейруте взрыв сравнили с ударом по Хиросиме

Взрывная волна сотрясла кварталы столицы Ливана, обрушились фасады нескольких зданий поблизости от порта, повреждены жилые дома и офисы.
Губернатор ливанской столицы сравнил инцидент со взрывами в Хиросиме и Нагасаки
Мощный взрыв произошел на складе пиротехники в районе порта Бейрута, в котором располагается база ВМС Ливана. Об этом во вторник, 4 августа 2020 г., сообщило информагентство Reuters.
 
 
По его данным, взрывная волна сотрясла кварталы столицы Ливана, обрушились фасады нескольких зданий поблизости от порта, повреждены жилые дома и офисы.
 
Как заявил губернатор столицы, потеряна связь с одной из пожарных бригад, ее местоположение не известно. Он также сравнил инцидент со взрывами в Хиросиме и Нагасаки.
 
По данным Reuters, в результате взрыва погибли не менее 10 человек. Телеканал Al Arabiya сообщил, что в результате взрыва погибли по меньшей мере шесть человек, сотни человек получили травмы и ранения от разлетевшихся осколков и обломков.
 
 
Машины скорой помощи вывозят раненых из района Зайтуна-бей и соседних кварталов. В тушении пожара участвуют вертолеты.
 
В связи с трагедией 5 августа в Ливане объявили траур.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Как сообщалось, в Бейруте произошел сильный взрыв. На кадрах видео виден сильный взрыв и большие клубы дыма.

