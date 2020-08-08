Протестующие в Бейруте захватывают здания
Thousands of people take part in an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon - four days after a huge explosion left at least 154 dead— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 8, 2020
https://t.co/GQHQGNKE49 pic.twitter.com/XjeTQlc2qX
Замес у них нормальный— Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) August 8, 2020
Число пострадавших в ходе столкновений в Бейруте превысило 170 - ливанский Красный Крест #beirut pic.twitter.com/NnuKdrXhDI
Demonstrators in front of Lebanese Foreign Ministry in Beirut: “Iran, get out! Beirut is free, free!” | pic.twitter.com/JxDLPg8V2m— Mike (@Doranimated) August 8, 2020
Army of the regime assaulting citizens on Ring bridge in #beirut right now #__ pic.twitter.com/nitcgFrJCr— Gino Raidy (@GinoRaidy) August 8, 2020
In #Lebanon Tear gas was fired at demonstrators in #Beirut on Saturday as thousands gathered in the city centre to protest against the government over the deadly explosions that tore through Lebanon's capital on Tuesday.#BeirutExplosion #Beirutblasts pic.twitter.com/AQonB1CHDO— ©halecos Amarillos ANONYMOUS (@ChalecosAmarill) August 8, 2020
It's getting dangerous in downtown #Beirut due to anti government riots:— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 8, 2020
- One policeman killed so far.
- 117 protesters injured/ treated at the scene.
- 55 people transported to nearby hospitals.@akhbarpic.twitter.com/r6Po1lryUP
Protesters storming the association of banks in #Beirut right now. @akhbarpic.twitter.com/zMVrDRt3a6— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 8, 2020
We have been pushed back all the way to Charles Malek, security forces basically beating anyone who does not move. Protesters throwing stuff back. #Beirut #lebanon https://t.co/ku3lIDfYWf— Bel Trew (@Beltrew) August 8, 2020
#LEBANON Video: Clashes going on in #Beirut between protesters and the army. https://t.co/cF8zljepfX— Beirut-Reporter (@beirutreporter) August 8, 2020
ATTENTION: the army is on its way towards protesters— #__ (@joeyayoub) August 8, 2020
via a friend in Beirut pic.twitter.com/PfkzXJTD9VНапомним, 4 августа в порту Бейрута произошел мощный взрыв. Разрушена значительная часть города.Из-за взрыва более 150 человек погибли. Тысячи в больницах. Есть без вести пропавшие.
