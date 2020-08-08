Переключиться на мобильную версию
Протестующие в Бейруте захватывают здания

Протестующие агрессивно настроены и атакуют государственные здания. Премьер уже отреагировал на происходящее.
Улицы Бейрута охватили протесты
Улицы Бейрута охватили протесты
FT
 
В ливанской столице Бейруте вспыхнули антиправительственные протесты, на улицах начался хаос. Об этом свидетельствуют видео с Twitter местных СМИ.
 
Отмечается, что 109 человек пострадало в ходе антиправительственных протестов.
 
Кроме того, по данным журналистов, протестующие заняли здание МИД, а в центре столицы раздалась стрельба.
 
Также известно, что военные из ливанской армии вошли в здание Министерства иностранных дел, куда ворвались протестующие.
 
Местные СМИ сообщают, что стрельба слышна в районе этого здания. Несколько авто на парковке протестующие подожгли, ливанские силы безопасности открыли огонь.
 
Следующим в маршруте протестующих стало здание Министерства экономики. 
 
Демонстранты выкинули из окон документы, после чего устроили поджог, выкрикивая "Революция". 
 
Несколько человек получили огнестрельные ранения, один сотрудник безопасности во время стрельбы погиб. 
 
На действия протестующих отреагировал премьер-министр Ливана Хасан Диаб.
 
"Ситуация требует принятия исключительных решений, и единственным выходом из кризиса являются досрочные выборы", - заявил он. 
 
Диаб пообещал на предстоящем во вторник заседании кабинета выдвинуть такую инициативу. По его мнению, правительство может остаться у власти на два месяца, чтобы "подготовить национальное решение".
 

Ливан, протесты, взрыв, Бейрут
korrespondent.net

