Появились фото уничтоженного в Бердянске корабля "Саратов"

#Satellite imagery from today, March 25, of Ukrainian port city #Berdyansk , revealing a Russian Alligator-class landing ship that’s burned & partially submerged. Fire/smoke is nearby & close to fuel storage tanks. News reports state the ship was hit March 24, by Ukrainian forces. pic.twitter.com/MsGXWZdjD4

