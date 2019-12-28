США нанесли удар к северу от Багдада - СМИ
What we know about tonight’s strikes, according to #Iraq’s security forces:— H. Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) 3 января 2020 г.
• Taji district, north of #Baghdad,
• Convoy of 3 vehicles struck, 2 burned,
• At least 6 burned corpses found,
• Strikes took place at 1:15am local time,
• Hashd leadership targeted. pic.twitter.com/ZW2vLuWAYv
Video: Shibl al-Zaidi, commander of the Iran-backed Kataib Imam Ali militia group & close to Qasem Soleimani, was reportedly killed tonight by U.S. airstrike near Taji, north of Baghdad, Iraq— StayFrosty.357 (@ASimplePatriot) January 3, 2020
video credit @FarukFirat1987
pic.twitter.com/UdVz2To9Fr
#'ultimahora— Info-Entertainment (@copipega1) January 4, 2020
Medios locales reportan un #nuevo #ataque a'ereo de EEUU contra un comandante de Fuerzas de Movilizaci'on Popular de Iran. A otro convoy al norte de #Baghdad,en Taaji Road.Transportaban 2 altos cargos un comandante y su hermano y 4 guardaespaldas pic.twitter.com/IGQgDSLyeL
