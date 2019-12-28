Переключиться на мобильную версию
США нанесли удар к северу от Багдада - СМИ

Целью атаки стал кортеж машин шиитского ополчения "Аль-Хашд аш-Шааби". Погибли шесть человек.
 
США нанесли авиаудар к северу от иракской столицы по автоколлоне шиитского ополчения Аль-Хашд аш-Шааби. Об этом в субботу, 4 января, сообщил телеканал AL Sumaria
 
Отмечается, что удар был нанесен близ города Таджи в провинции Салах-эд-Дин. В результате атаки погибли шесть человек, еще трое ранены.
 
По информации телеканала, удар нанесли Вооруженные силы США. Его целью был один из командиров ополчения, однако в автомобилях находились медики Аль-Хашд аш-Шааби.
 
Позже в шиитском ополчении подтвердили, что информация ряда СМИ о гибели командующих не соответствуют действительности и атаке возле Таджи подверглась колонна медиков.
 
 
 
Напомним, накануне в результате авиаудара США возле аэропорта Багдада был убит иранский генерал Касем Сулеймани.
 
Американский лидер Дональд Трамп заявил, что лично отдал приказ о ликвидации Сулеймани, который планировал нападения на американцев.

